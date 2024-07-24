Rahul Dravid To Attend Panel Discussion On Cricket's Olympic Inclusion At Paris 2024

Rahul Dravid |

Mumbai, July 24: Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is set to attend the inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics, which celebrates cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with an upcoming panel discussion titled 'Cricket at the Olympics: Dawn of a New Era'.

The discussion is scheduled for the evening of July 28 at India House, situated at Parc de Lavillette. The India House, India's first-ever country house at the Olympics, has been conceptualized by Reliance Foundation in association with the Indian Olympic Association.

The inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics will celebrate cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with an exclusive panel discussion titled: ‘Cricket at the Olympics - Dawn of a New Era. Brought by Dream Sports, as the Principal Partner of India House. The panel… pic.twitter.com/iUtWMoiWhE — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

The panel will feature Geoff Allardice, CEO of the International Cricket Council, one of the most loved and respected players in cricket, Rahul Dravid, who recently coached India to the T20 World Cup title, along with Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Dream Sports.

Geoff Allardice said, as per a release by Dream Sports, "We continue to focus on the development of cricket across the world, bringing in more fans to the game, opportunities for players to compete at the highest level and now taking cricket to the Olympic stakeholders. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics marks an important step and we look forward to Paris 2024, as an added impetus to the journey."

Speaking about the event, Harsh Jain said, "We are very excited to have the world's second-largest spectator sport finally included in the next Olympics. This is sure to take the Olympics' global viewership to an all-time high and encourage more countries to develop cricket programs, promoting the sport's growth and diversity."

Read Also Rajasthan Royals In Talks With Rahul Dravid For Head Coach Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

The moderated panel will seek to have the esteemed panellists bring their perspectives on the inclusion of cricket in the LA 2028 Olympics programme, the growth and opportunity for cricket in existing and newer markets and building on the worldwide passion of cricket fans Cricket will be making its long-awaited return to the Olympics at the Los Angeles edition in 2028. The only previous occasion when it was a part of the Olympics was in 1900.