 Mumbai: Pydhonie Police Arrest Fugitive In Dharavi After 21 Years for Theft and Burglary Cases
According to information from the Pydhonie police, the accused had repeatedly failed to appear before the Sewree Court despite multiple summons.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:13 AM IST
Representational Image

The Pydhonie police conducted a significant operation and arrested an accused who had been absconding for 21 years in the Dharavi area. The police had been searching for him in connection with a case registered under Sections 380, 457, and 34 of the IPC at Pydhonie Police Station in 2002. The arrested individual has been identified as Mastan Ibrahim Shaikh.

According to information from the Pydhonie police, the accused had repeatedly failed to appear before the Sewree Court despite multiple summons. Consequently, the court declared him an absconder and directed the police to locate him. When the police team used technical skills to track him, it was discovered that Mastan Ibrahim Shaikh's native place is in Chennai and that he had been frequently changing his residence.

On October 23, the police received confidential information that the accused would be arriving in Mumbai’s Dharavi area at midnight. Based on this tip, a trap was set, and the absconding accused, Mastan Ibrahim Shaikh, was finally apprehended. He was brought to Pydhonie Police Station, where his arrest was formalised.

