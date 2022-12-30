e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Pvt co, directors booked in ₹ 21 cr bank fraud case

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
Image for representational purpose | Pixabay
The State Bank of India (SBI) has registered a criminal offence with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a Malad-based company engaged in the business of fabrics and readymade garments, for having allegedly caused a wrongful loss of Rs21.22 crore to the bank.

SBI manager files complaint

According to the CBI, a complaint was received in Dec 2020, from Dinesh Rai, Deputy General Manager of SBI, alleging that the company got credit limit and a term loan of Rs 23.85 crore sanctioned from Commercial Branch (Saki Naka) after it approached SBI to avail credit facilities during July 2007.

“In March 2012, the company requested temporary overdrawing of Rs1 crore, but later on opened accounts with other banks through which it started realising / routing its sales proceeds while misrepresenting to SBI that it was facing a cash, making the bank release funds in the form of overdrawing,” the CBI alleged in its FIR.

LCs beneficiary were shell companies

“Further, the borrowing company was issued eight LCs of Rs25 lakh each from the bank between Dec 2011 and Feb 2012, although the beneficiary of the said LCs were shell companies which clearly established misappropriation of funds with dishonest intention,” the FIR alleged.

According to the CBI, the fraudulent activities carried out under the control and supervision of company directors, in collusion with other related parties, resulted in wrongful gains to the company and a corresponding loss of Rs21.22 crore (with interest) to SBI.

