Mumbai: Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann in city, moots Film City idea

Days after the chief ministers of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh held roadshows in Mumbai inviting investors to their respective states, it's Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s turn to roll out a red carpet to industry and business leaders for investments.

Mr Mann, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday for a two-day visit, will meet business delegations, prominent companies and business tycoons for strategic tie-ups in key sectors for ‘Invest Punjab Summit’ scheduled to be held next month at SAS Nagar in Mohali.

The Punjab CM said his government is committed to make Punjab an industrial hub in the country. He said his government will leave no stone unturned to make this happen. Mr Mann added that his government is making strenuous efforts to put Punjab on the orbit of high growth trajectory of industrial development.

Film city in Punjab

He said that Punjab is also mulling the idea of setting up a film city. “A large number of friends from the film industry are settled in Mumbai. I will request them to open their ventures in Punjab. The Punjabi film industry is already very big and this proposed film city will give wings to it for expansion,” he said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had also met Bollywood personalities and invited them to his state for a film city project on 1,000 acres of land.

Mr Mann expressed hope that this visit will propel his state’s growth and open new vistas of employment for the youth.

