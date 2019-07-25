Mumbai, Pune trains on hold

Important trains linking Mumbai and Pune, including the Deccan Express and Pragati Express, will be cancelled for a fortnight from July 26 to August 9 to enable the Central Railway to address the problem of falling boulders in the treacherous Lonavala-Khandala ghats sections, an official said here on Wednesday.
Over the next fortnight, several trains will be cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, which is likely to hit the passengers on these and other sectors.
This crucial high traffic route serves Mumbai-Pune daily commuters, besides students, tourists and people working in the IT sector. Among the major trains to be cancelled are the Deccan Express, Pragati Express, Mumbai-Gadag Express and the Pune-Panvel passenger train.
As many as 10 trains, including the Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express and Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express, will be operated only up to Pune. In view of all this, the passenger load is expected to shift to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Mumbai-Pune Highway which also witnesses traffic snarls, landslides, rolling boulders and occasional flooding in some sections.
