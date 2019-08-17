Mumbai-Pune services resumed from today, says CR

Mumbai: Despite conducting trial run of five trains on Mumbai-Pune route on Friday, Central Railway (CR) is yet to resume all its services even after a fortnight after boulder falling cases lead to complete shutdown of the section for two weeks.

Senior railway official said that train operations on the Mumbai-Pune section is likely to return to normalcy on August 17 and the maintenance work will continue.

Senior railway official said the test was to check whether the tracks are in a position to support train operations in the future. “A trail run was done on August 16, but services will be stalled again on August 17 and 18, before resuming on August 19. This is owing to a problem regarding availability of coaches.”

Heavy rains, waterlogging on tracks, landslides and incidents of boulder falling in the monkey hill region of the ghat section, especially between Karjat and Lonavla, damaged tracks and disrupted rail services on the Pune-Mumbai corridor.

Massive maintenance work was undertaken by the central railway which is expected to end in the next 15 days. At least 200 workers along with railway officials have been working for 24 hours to restore services.