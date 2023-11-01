Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Closed For 2 Hours; Check Details | Representative image

Mumbai: A two-hour traffic block has been scheduled on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from 12 pm to 2 pm on Thursday due to gantry construction work.

According to a circular released by the State Highway Police, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be carrying out gantry construction on the Pune lane at Somatane Exit on Thursday. As a result, traffic moving towards Pune from Mumbai will be closed for two hours. The diversion route will direct traffic towards the Kusgaon exit, connecting to Pune via National Highway 48.

Alternate routes for vehicles

For light vehicles, motorists are advised to use the Urse toll plaza - Talegaon Chakan lane and pass through Vadgaon Phata Chowk on National Highway 48, which connects to Pune. Traffic movement is expected to resume as usual towards Pune after the completion of the work, anticipated by 2 pm.

A similar traffic block was implemented on October 10th last month. During these blockages, traffic personnel from the State Highway Police are stationed at the entrance and exit points of the construction site to halt vehicles. Police officials have noted that during the afternoon hours, the expected number of vehicles is relatively low, enabling them to manage traffic flow steadily.

The construction of these overhead gantries is part of the expressway traffic management project spanning the 94-kilometre-long route connecting the two largest cities in the state, Mumbai and Pune.

