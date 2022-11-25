e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Pune Expressway: 6 vehicles collide on highway; traffic affected

A week ago, there was a terrible accident on the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

Friday, November 25, 2022
article-image
Mumbai Pune Expressway: 6 vehicles collide on highway; traffic affected | Twitter
On Friday, November 25, six vehicles met with an accident on the expressway (Mumbai-Pune Expressway) in the early hours of this morning.

The series of accidents on the Mumbai Pune Expressway is not stopping. A week ago, there was a terrible accident on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. In this accident, five people died.

More details awaited

article-image

