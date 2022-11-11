Mumbai-Pune E-way missing link to be ready by Dec'23

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the construction site on Thursday to review the progress of the project. | FPJ

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link project, which has been in the works since mid-2019, will be ready by December 2023.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the construction site on Thursday to review the progress of the project. He visited the Khopoli-Kusgaon section of the project and inspected the ongoing tunnel work at Lonavala near Sinhagad Institute.

“Once ready, it will take less time to travel between the two cities and the entire ghat area will be completely avoided and will significantly reduce the number of vehicular accidents,” said Mr Shinde.

Vehicular congestion on the expressway has been on the rise due to increased disposable income resulting in more vehicle ownership. This necessitated the construction of the missing link, which will bypass the Khandala-Lonavala section.

As part of safety measures, rock bolts have been made everywhere to prevent the collapse of loose rocks along the alignment. Moreover, exit routes are designed at every 300 meters for emergency purposes. An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the agency implementing the project, said the tunnel's wall will have a fire retardant coating to safeguard the engineering structure. Modern high-pressure water mix systems will also be installed that will get activated immediately if there is any incident of fire inside the tunnel.

Elements in the missing link project include 5.86 km of interchange near Khalapur toll point, two parallel bridges of 900 metres, two sets of twin tunnels, the first set having 1.53km and 1.56km length and another set of 8.82km and 8.78km, parallel cable-stayed bridges of 650 metres length, widening of roads, etc.

The second set of tunnels having close to 9km in length will be Asia's widest at 23 metres.