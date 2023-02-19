Mumbai: Flipkart delivery boy makes obscene video calls to over 40 women; arrested

Representative Image | File

A 27-year-old employee who worked for Flipkart was detained by the Malad police after he allegedly made obscene video calls to over 40 women.

The accused, identified as Jyotiram Baburao Mansule confessed to the crime and was arrested from Pune.

As per reports from Hindustan Times, the man would join WhatsApp groups after seeing job or recruitment opportunities on Facebook.

He would then randomly make pornographic video calls to other members who had women's images as their display picture.

A Malad resident who had received an obscene call went to the Malad police station last week and filed a complaint.

Mansule, a school dropout, works as a delivery guy for Flipkart. He and his older brother migrated to Pune when their parents passed away.

Accused produced before court

Mansule was remanded in judicial custody by a city court on Friday. He was presented before the Borivali Magistrate court on Saturday, which ordered that he be kept in police custody.

