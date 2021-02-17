Mumbai: Pune businessman appears before ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Pune based businessman Avinash Bhosale.

The businessman and his son Amit were summoned by the agency. The duo subsequently approached the Bombay High court demanding squashing fearing coercive action. The court had directed the Bhosales to co operate with the investigating agency. Subsequently, the businessman appeared before the agency.

The agency has earlier conducted searches at Bhosale’s ABIL group’s office at Ganeshkhind road on Wednesday. Amit Bhosale was subsequently questioned by the ED officials. A Pune based land deal is reportedly under the scanner of the agency.

Avinash Bhosale has been previously probed in connection with alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms.

In May 2007, the low-profile Bhosale, who is a realty developer and into the hotel business, was arrested by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from Mumbai Airport and later released on bail. He was intercepted with undeclared dutiable goods.