 Mumbai: Public Outcry Against BMC's Plan For Hoardings On Coastal Road; Petition Gains 500 Signatures
SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
Mumbai Coastal Road Project |

Mumbai: The BMC's plan to install six hoardings along the coastal road in South Mumbai is facing strong public opposition. Residents from Nepean Sea Road and Breach Candy have initiated an online petition urging the civic authorities to reconsider. They argue that the hoardings could harm the city’s aesthetics, safety, ecology, and heritage.

The civic body has approved the installation of four hoardings in Tata Garden and two in Haji Ali Garden. As the land falls under Coastal Regulation Zone-II, the contractor must obtain approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) before proceeding. Despite this, residents, opposition groups, and activists are dismayed. A local citizen Rajesh Dahiya's online petition has gained significant traction, amassing 500 signatures by Wednesday evening.

"Installing hoardings along the Coastal Road undermines the vision of sustainable, environmentally friendly open spaces and breaches the Supreme Court’s (SC) commitment to not commercially exploit the area. This move could detract from the aesthetics, distract drivers, and potentially increase accidents. Moreover, the environmental impact of manufacturing and disposing of the hoardings is concerning. Mumbai’s Coastal Road, a cherished part of our shared heritage, should remain free of commercial encumbrances to preserve its beauty for residents and tourists alike,” stated the online petitioner.

Dr. Nilesh Baxi of Tardeo remarked, “They had promised no hoardings on the coastal road, and now they want to go back on their word. The promises of politicians cannot be trusted; everything is uncertain and nothing is on paper.” Gita Bhatia of Malabar Hill added, “There should be no hoardings on the coastal road. It should be maintained purely as open space or garden and not be commercially exploited.”

Meanwhile, a civic official clarified that "the hoardings do not violate any SC's orders and that permission was granted before the Ghatkopar hoarding crash. No new hoarding permissions have been issued since then. Final clearance for these hoardings will be granted only after receiving approval from the MCZMA."

Mumbai: BMC Re-Tenders For Consultant On Coastal Road Project Phase 2
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray had also written to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, claiming that the approval contradicts the vision of a hoarding-free Mumbai Coastal Road. He has demanded the cancellation of the hoarding contract, asserting it violates the SC's undertaking to avoid commercial exploitation of the coastal road.

