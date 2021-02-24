Mumbai: Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope gives students a crash course on COVID-19 norms

As schools and colleges reopen, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Wednesday, appealed to the students to strictly follow the COVID-19 norms. His plea comes in the wake of rise in cases in the state.

Tope, who is under medical observation after testing positive for the virus on February 19, in a letter in Marathi said, "Schools and colleges have started, but COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. The battle against the virus has been going on for a year now, but I am sure we will win this battle. You have been sitting at home for a year despite your age of running around, playing, and sweating on the field. But, now, I need your help to overcome this crisis."

Tope urged students to take care of themselves and their families too. Tope said, "First, take care of yourself, your family, as well as your neighbours. Your parents need to go out for work. Make sure, when they return, they wash their hands and legs properly. Also, when they go out, make sure they use hand sanitiser and wear a face mask. And if there are any COVID-19 symptoms, take them to the government hospital immediately." Tope further added that he is confident of winning the battle against the virus.

On February 22, in a letter, he had said that another lockdown will be dangerous and no one can afford it at this juncture. “It is in our hand to avoid a fresh lockdown. It is my sincere appeal to all of you to use face masks and sanitisers and keep a safe public distance. Avoid the lockdown,” he said in a one-page letter released from the hospital.

He urged the citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially amidst the rise in cases in the state. “Our state is known for understanding, sensitive and cooperative people. Therefore, during the lockdown, we have seen people fight the coronavirus pandemic with patience. It is in your hand to avoid another lockdown. I appeal to you all to adhere to the COVID-19 norms,” said Tope.