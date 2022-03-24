Mumbai: PSI booked for sending objectionable message to woman

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a sexual assault case against a 30-year-old police sub-inspector based with Mumbai police. The police said the victim claims the accused allegedly sent her obscene and objectionable messages on chat.

The police said the accused was identified as Shankar Patankar, a PSI based with Azad Maiden police station in the South region. The victim claims recently she was introduced to the officer. "The victim had some internal issue with her husband. She narrated the ordeal to a friend who introduce to Patankar and he assured her about helping her. The officers shared his contact and recently he started sending her messages. "As the accused was aware of her personal disputes. He took a chance to chat with her that night. She claimed that the accused has sent obscene and objectionable messages to outrage her modesty. Seeing the intention of the officer objectionable. She then informed her close one, as the officer was continuously messaging her over the night," said a police officer.

The 25-year-old woman complainant is married and stays in Shivaji Nagar police jurisdiction. Gave a written complaint to the local police to file a complaint against the indecent behaviour of the officer.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi under relevant sections of the Indian penal code and section of the Information technology Act.

Arjun Gajane, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station confirmed the case being registered and said the investigation is going on.

The police are yet to arrest the accused and claimed the case was registered on the basis of the WhatsApp chat submitted by the victims as evidence. "We are investigating the matter. An inquiry has been initiated against the PSI. He is yet to be arrested," said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:46 PM IST