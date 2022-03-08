Mumbai: PSI arrested by ACB in illegal gratification case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday arrested a police sub-inspector (PSI) in an alleged illegal gratification case. The ACB officials claimed the accused police officer had demanded bribe for himself, senior police inspector and the rape victim for not making the complainant a co-accused in the rape case.



The accused police officer has been identified as Bharat Mundhe (33), who is posted at the NM Joshi Marg police station.



According to the ACB, a rape case was registered against a relative of the complainant in the ACB case at NM Joshi Marg police station. "In order to not make the complainant a co-accused in the rape case and to convince the rape victim not to make any complaint against the complainant, PSI Mundhe had demanded Rs 5 lakh for himself, Rs 2 lakh for the senior police inspector and Rs 30 lakh for the rape victim," the ACB claimed in a statement.



The victim who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB and lodged a complaint in this regard on March 04. A verification of the allegations made by the complainant had revealed that PSI Mundhe had indeed demanded a bribe.



"A trap was laid on Monday and PSI Mundhe was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh from the complainant. The accused has been booked under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act. He will be produced before the court where his custodial remand will be sought," said an ACB official.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST