 Mumbai PRS To Shut Down Overnight For Banaras Station Code Change
Passengers are advised to complete all necessary bookings or refunds in advance. However, TDRs (Ticket Deposit Receipts) will be issued for refunds as per existing rules. Internet bookings for Mumbai PRS trains will also be unavailable during the downtime.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
The Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will remain offline from 11:45 pm on 30 November 2025 to 1:30 am on 1 December 2025 to facilitate the change of the station code for Banaras from “BSBS” to “BNRS”.

During this period, several services will be unavailable. "The Passenger Reservation System will be offline, coaching refunds will not be processed, and charting activities and train firing operations will be temporarily suspended. IVRS services, current reservations, chart display, and touch screen facilities will also be non-functional. Refund counters and coaching refund terminals will remain closed" said an official of CR.

Rail authorities have requested passengers and rail users to bear with the administration while this maintenance work is carried out.

