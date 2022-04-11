Mumbai: Protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence was a political conspiracy, suspect cops

While demanding extention in the custody of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who was arrested for instigating protest at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Friday, the police said that the lawyer was in touch with someone from Nagpur prior to the violent agitation and claimed that the person had also asked him to send reporters there. These details emerged during the scrutiny of Sadavarte's phone.

While seeking Sadavarte's custody, special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat argued that they have seized his mobile, however it seems to be a new phone and no data prior to 31 March is available. He added that while some of the conversation is suspected to be deleted, they want to retrieve data.

Sadavarte was also in constant touch with one Chandrakant Suryawanshi, who runs a YouTube channel and objectionable and instigating videos were found posted on it, following which Suryawanshi has been made a wanted accused in the case.

On the day of incident, in the morning Sadavarte made a WhatsApp call to Suryawanshi and a person from Nagpur, later at 1.38 pm he again WhatsApp called to Nagpur. While the call went unanswered, he received a message asking to send reporters in reply, said Gharat.

The police had demanded 11 days of police remand however after the hearing, the court extended Sadavarte's custody by two days for interrogating him along with four other accused whose custody police had sought on Monday.

Total 110 people were arrested on Friday in connection with the protest, while 109 were Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, who had protested outside Pawar's house for ignoring their demands. Only Sadavarte was granted police custody while rest were sent to judicial custody.

On Monday police applied for custody of Abhishek Patil, Krushnat Kore, Savita Pawar and mohammad Tajuddin Shaikh. The court has allowed their custody as well.

While demanding Sadavarte's custody, Gharat also said that they suspect someone else to be part of the conspiracy who wants to challange the law and order situation of the state and want to show that it has gone to dock.

For representing MSRTC employees in court, Sadavarte had taken ₹530 from every employees and amount has touched ₹1.8 crore we want to know the other beneficiaries of it, added Gharat

Sadavarte was represented by senior advocate Girish Kulkarni, who said that there is no need for the custodial interrogation of Sadavarte. While questioning, police intent to investigate money paid by MSRTC employees as fee, Kulkarni raised question that whether employees complained about it. No damage to person has took place during the agitation it makes it clear that there was no such intent, he added.

In more trouble for Sadavarte, Satara police have approached the Girgaon court for seeking his custody in a two-year-old case. An offence was registered at Satara city police station for allegedly making objectionable statement against Sambhaji Raje Bhosale and Udayan Raje Bhosale in 2020. The court said that it can grant Sadavarte's custody only when his police custody ends.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:04 PM IST