Mumbai: Protest at Andheri station on Day 1 of 12 new AC services

On the first day of adding 12 AC locals to the schedule by replacing some regular trains, commuters faced hiccups as they were unaware of the change.

On Monday night, a group of people surrounded the motorman and other Western Railway staff at Andheri station as the 8.50 pm Andheri-Virar local was replaced with an AC train. Sources said that this local usually arrives at 8.40 pm. It finally left for Virar at around 9.10 pm after officials intervened and pacified the public.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:54 PM IST