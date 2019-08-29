Mumbai: Property card for flat owner

Mumbai: Flat owners who do not have any proof of ownership of the land on which the housing society stands will now get a property card which mentions the name of the flat owner and the floor space area.

In the long term, this will help create data about any person having a flat anywhere in the state. This information can be used to determine how much property politicians and officers or their relatives actually have in their own name.

The state government has decided to lay down these new rules for owners in Housing Societies.These property cards will be issued to only those buildings which have all the requisite sanctions; this will be a guarantee of the legality of the building and property. It will also enable the owner to mortgage or to take a loan on this property.