Mumbai: Producer held for rape on promise of role, marriage

Mumbai: In a suspected case of casting couch, a film producer and director, Tiku Jaiswal, was arrested by Amboli Police on Wednesday for allegedly raping and defaming a 34-year-old woman on the pretext of giving her a role in a film, he was producing.

Police sources said Jaiswal and the woman were part of a common WhatsApp group made for producer-directors and aspiring actors. In October 2018, Jaiswal approached the woman, claiming he could offer her a role in an upcoming project, produced by him, as she would be fit for the lead.

They met often on work meetings at coffee shops, following which Jaiswal invited her for a dinner at his place. After dinner, Jaiswal allegedly proposed to her, established sexual relations on the pretext of giving her the main lead in the film and marrying her and sexually assaulted her.

The couple was happy and Jaiswal promised her marriage. He also told her he would soon inform his family of the engagement, but needs to settle first.

Jaiswal also took money from the woman on several occasions on the pretext of setting up business. The couple soon began living together. During the period, Jaiswal assaulted her physically and sexually, she alleged.

Police said when their relations turned sour, they stopped staying together. Recently, the woman saw her semi-clothed photographs uploaded on a pornorgraphic website, clicked by Jaiswal. She approached Amboli Police and registered an FIR against Jaiswal.

Acting on the FIR, Jaiswal was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC for rape (376), sexual harassment (354) and defamation (500). He was also booked under relevant sections of the IT Act for uploading the woman’s private pics on the pornorgraphic website.