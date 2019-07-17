Mumbai: Priyanka Gandhi asks Congress workers to assist in relief work

MUMBAI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged party workers to extend all possible support in the relief and rescue operations at the collapse site.

"I pray for the well-being of those trapped in the four-storey residential building that collapsed in Mumbai. My condolences to the bereaved families," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Congress workers must extend all support possible in the relief and rescue operations. This is the third such incident recently. Why wasn't action taken on time?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.