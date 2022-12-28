Mumbai: Private firm, directors booked by CBI in Rs 11cr bank fraud case

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal offence against a Mumbai-based company engaged in the ship-breaking business, and its directors, for allegedly causing a loss of Rs11.93 crore to Bank of Baroda (BoB). The agency has alleged that the firm submitted misleading/ incorrect details in the stock and financial statements and diverted funds in the form of written off inventory.



According to the CBI, a written complaint was received from BoB Deputy General Manager (Mumbai Zone) Amit Tuli against the firm that has its office in Wadala East, and its directors, unknown public servants and unknown private persons. He alleged commission of offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misconduct, thereby causing a wrongful loss to the bank.



The company was sanctioned a cash credit limit of Rs8 crore in January 2007. The limit was increased to Rs19 crore in May 2015 and further reduced to Rs12.60 crore in January 2016. The account slipped into NPA in September 2018. Thereafter, forensic audit of the account was done and the report was submitted in June 2019.



As per the FIR, the observations made in the audit report stated that the firm was “involved in purchase and sale transactions with the same parties”. The firm had set off receivables and payables of parties which are related to each other. Also the closing stock disclosed in the audited balance sheet did not match with the inventory data as per books of accounts and stock statement submitted by the borrower to the bank.