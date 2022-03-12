Mumbai: Private bus operators expect happy summer holidays as demand for buses increases

Happy summer holidays is what the private bus operators are expecting as demand for their buses increase. The operators have achieved well over 65% of the total demand out of the 37,000 odd buses that operate in Mumbai and its Metropolitan Region (MMR). In fact, the bus operators expect bookings for inter-city buses to increase from April.

Over the past few days, the number of passengers travelling on intercity buses is going up. "Our bus bookings have reached more than 65 per cent of pre-Covid times. Under the current situation, we expect the demand from intercity travellers to go up from April," said Malik Patel, Secretary, Federation of Tourist Taxi Operators.

Some of the preferred destinations from Mumbai are Goa, Bengaluru, Nashik, Udaipur, Pune, Hyderabad, parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh etc, the bus operators claim that long-distance trains too have been opened up for good as restrictions are withdrawn. The demand from passengers are coming in and as trains are running full, people are moving to intercity buses.

The remaining 35 per cent of the buses are those ferrying office goers or companies booking private buses for their employees, school buses and those which is especially for foreign tourists. "The foreign tourists haven't been coming yet and so have the private offices and companies that book private buses. We expect it to revive soon as employees are being asked to come to work at least twice or thrice a day," explained a bus operator who has been providing buses to Corporates and companies.

Meanwhile, the App-based bus operators also find sustenance in demand among office goers who use these air-conditioned buses to commute to work and back home. Thus, they too are increasing their trips for their clientele.

Last month, App-based bus operators CityFlo stated that they are adding newer routes to their already existing routes. They are moving to Western suburbs namely concentrating on connecting Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri, Malad, Mira-Bhayandar from office spaces in Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, Andheri etc. CityFlo stated that they intend to connect different residential hubs spread across the suburban, Thane and Navi Mumbai with commercial hubs by running bus trips with limited halts.

Sources said that there are some 15 commercial centres across the city that these App buses cater to from more than 50 locations of residential areas. CityFlo has around 125 odd buses that run on a daily average of 270 trips.

Meanwhile, even the school buses are also returning to normalcy. "At least 70-75 per cent of our school buses are on road for students. The remaining 25-30 per cent or so are those which cater to Standard 10th students and we expect things to improve further from June. Our only worry is the rising cost of spare parts, diesel, fuel etc," said Anil Garg, School Bus Owners Association.

Only recently the school buses increased the bus fees by 30 per cent or so. Children are also attending schools once or twice or more a week.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:56 AM IST