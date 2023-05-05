Mumbai: Prison inmate attempts suicide

Representative Image |

A 19-year-old jail inmate, Arbaz Ismail Sheikh, tried to die by suicide inside the lock up on Thursday after being arrested by the Kanjurmarg police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the police, a day-duty officer found Sheikh attempting to hang himself using a wire that he had tied to the ceiling fan. The officer immediately tried to untie the wire but Sheikh was already losing his breath and fell down in an unconscious state. He was taken to Fortis Hospital and is yet to gain consciousness, the police said, adding that the cause of his attempt to die by suicide is yet to be ascertained. It is also known that Sheikh had asked for tobacco from a duty officer but his request was rejected.

File

