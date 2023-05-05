 Mumbai: Prison inmate attempts suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Prison inmate attempts suicide

Mumbai: Prison inmate attempts suicide

According to the police, a day-duty officer found Sheikh attempting to hang himself using a wire that he had tied to the ceiling fan.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A 19-year-old jail inmate, Arbaz Ismail Sheikh, tried to die by suicide inside the lock up on Thursday after being arrested by the Kanjurmarg police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the police, a day-duty officer found Sheikh attempting to hang himself using a wire that he had tied to the ceiling fan. The officer immediately tried to untie the wire but Sheikh was already losing his breath and fell down in an unconscious state. He was taken to Fortis Hospital and is yet to gain consciousness, the police said, adding that the cause of his attempt to die by suicide is yet to be ascertained. It is also known that Sheikh had asked for tobacco from a duty officer but his request was rejected. 

File

Read Also
Delhi: Gangster killed in knife fight with rival gang inmates in Tihar jail
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Local goons held for demanding money from car washer to party

Mumbai: Local goons held for demanding money from car washer to party

FPJ Dialogue: Difficult to verify identity of Rohingyas, says Mangal Prabhat Lodha

FPJ Dialogue: Difficult to verify identity of Rohingyas, says Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Bombay High Court relief for makers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Bombay High Court relief for makers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Mumbai: Prison inmate attempts suicide

Mumbai: Prison inmate attempts suicide

Mumbai: BEST bus driver hailed for saving passengers in brake failure incident

Mumbai: BEST bus driver hailed for saving passengers in brake failure incident