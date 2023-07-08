Mumbai: Prison Department Seeks Body Scanners to Thwart Smuggling | Representative Image

Mumbai: To curb smuggling of prohibited items inside state prisons, the Additional Director General of Prison department, Amitabh Gupta, has moved a proposal to the state government seeking body scanner machines. Sources said four machines are likely to be procured and installed on an experimental basis at Arthur Road, Thane, Taloja and Yerwada jails once the proposal is approved.

A prison official said, “As of now, physical frisking of inmates is conducted in jails. The security staff conducts a deep search to ensure no unwanted or prohibited items or articles are smuggled inside. We wanted to use technology rather than indulging in physical checks which is also unpleasant for the inmates.”

Read Also CISF to install body scanners at major airports including Mumbai and Delhi

Machines would also ensure there is no conflict or altercation

The official recalled an incident wherein an inmate attempted to smuggle two mobile phones and narcotics in his anal cavity at Yerwada jail. He said, “These machines would also ensure there is no conflict or altercation between inmates and the jail staff owing to frisking. Each scanner would cost Rs2 crore and will be similar to those at the airports.”

The prison department has also sent a proposal to the government to upgrade CCTV cameras in jails across Maharashtra. “The CCTV cameras are there due to individual efforts and not a combined effort. We want to centralise everything in prisons. The CCTV budget would be Rs90 crore,” the official said.

Read Also Mumbai News: 2 Held By DRI For Smuggling Rs 5 Crore Cocaine From Costa Rica