Mumbai: Seven, including prime accused nabbed for killing jeweller in Dahisar

Prime accused Bunty Patidar and one of his associates have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh in the June 30 case of robbery and murder at a jewellery shop in Mumbai's Dahisar area, according to reports from ANI.

A total of 7 accused have been arrested so far.

On Wednesday, June 30, three armed robbers opened fire at Om Sai Raj Jewellers, a jewellery shop in Dahisar's Gawde Nagar, near Rawalpada and shot a man, believed to be the owner of the shop. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries

According to police, three scooter borne men barged in the shop, shot the man and then stuffed the valuables in two trolley bags before escaping. Soon after the incident, Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint commissioner, Law & Order, reached the spot to overlook the probe and spoke to the victim's family.

Dahisar Police scrutinized the CCTV camera footage of the area, which captured the partially broken vehicle number plate, make and description of the accused trio, who were wearing masks.

One of the accused was wearing a white kurta and blue denims, while another was wearing a full sleeved blue shirt and fled in a grey scooter, whose number plate they had folded, the officials said.

The police recorded statements of eyewitnesses and a probe was initiated by the crime branch soon after the incident occured,