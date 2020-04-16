Mumbai Press Club urges IB Ministry to intervene to stop media houses from firing its employees

The Club further said media employees who are going through challenging times and braving the coronavirus to go out on the field, and risking their lives to keep operations going, have been ‘rewarded’ for their loyalty with the handing out of pink slips. These firings and closure of departments are both contrary to the due process of law, as well as violation of the advisories put out by the central government.

The press association also appealed to media groups and employers to agree to a moratorium on firings and closure of departments during the current challenging period of the shutdown.

The Mumbai Press Club also released a list of media houses who fired its employees:

Hamara Mahanagar: Shut its operations on 18 March citing poor business viability.

Outlook and Forbes India: They suspend led print operations on March 30 and March 27, 2020, respectively.

Sakal Group: 15 journalists were asked to resign on 31 March.

Indian Express and Business Standard: Announced salary cuts ranging from 30 to 50 percent.

India Ahead News: The company announced salary cuts on 4 April 2020.

The Quint: A section of journalists were asked to go on leave without pay, others are asked to take a salary cut on April 9 and 10.

News Nation: The company laid off its entire English digital team of 15 journalists on April 12.

Star of Mysore: The company suspended print operations on April 12.

Nai Duniya owned by Dainik Jagran: The comapny suspended print operation on April 13.

Some big groups like Times Group, HT Media, Network18 Group and India Today Group have cutback or abolished some emoluments and are planning the shutdown of some departments and supplements and retrenching staff to save revenue. If these go through, huge job losses are on the cards.