Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:11 AM IST

Mumbai: President Kovind to visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9

According to a press statement issued by the President's Secretariat, on December 6, the President will visit Raigad Fort and pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
President Ram Nath Kovind | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, informed the President's Secretariat on Sunday.

On December 7, the President will visit Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Pune where he will witness flying displays and interact with Air Warriors.

On December 8, the President will present President's Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:11 AM IST
