 Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu To Grace Maharashtra Legislative Council Centenary Celebration On July 29
Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu To Grace Maharashtra Legislative Council Centenary Celebration On July 29

President Draupadi Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday, July 29. The event will mark the publication of the book titled ‘The Necessity and Significance of Senior Assembly Halls’ at the Vidhan Bhavan’s Central Hall.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 03:24 AM IST
article-image
President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

Scheduled from 3.30pm to 5pm, the ceremony will also honour elected members from both the Legislative Assembly and Council with awards for ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian’ and ‘Best Speech’, presented by the President.

Key dignitaries expected to attend include Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Also present will be parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil, and deputy speaker of the assembly, Narhari Zirwal.

The book to be released will feature discussions on pivotal legislative bills, resolutions, and principles approved by the Council, as well as critical deliberations on various topics over the years. The event will also honour the work of senior journalists appointed to the editorial board. The editorial committee includes esteemed journalists such as Vilas Mukadam, Yogesh Trivedi, Dinesh Gune, Sanjay Jog, Uday Tanpathak, Kishor Apte, and Sheetal Karadkar.

