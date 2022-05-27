Mumbai: Prepaid black and yellow taxi stands at CSMT to restart after nearly 2.5 yrs

Photo: Representative Image

Finally 2.5 years later the prepaid black and yellow taxi stands at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will finally restart. All through Covid pandemic, the stand was closed down. The taxi unions claim that they are in talks CR authorities for providing land for taxi stand. There were two separate major taxi stands at CSMT station--- one next to P D'Mello and other outside platforms 10-14.

The taxi unions claim that very soon they will start the prepaid taxis from CSMT. "We expect all issues to be sorted in a month's time and we will start the prepaid taxis from CSMT," said KK Tiwari, taxi union leader whose union was awarded to operate prepaid taxis from CSMT prior to Covid-19 pandemic.

It's been more than 3-4 months since Covid-19 restrictions have been eased and yet the prepaid taxi stand isn't operational. There are well lit indicators of prepaid taxis outside CSMT station however the system isn't in place.

This has become an issue for passengers alighting at CSMT Terminus that caters to several long distance trains, both regular and summer/holiday special ones. The prepaid taxi is lost somewhere in red-tape.

Back in January 2020, an agreement was signed between Commercial department Mumbai Division of Central Railways and Tardeo RTO for a period of three years. Sources in CR said that as per the agreement, the RTO has been entrusted with the responsibilty of nominating any third party agency for running the prepaid taxi service at CSMT which hasn't happened yet and is expected soon.

The prepaid taxis are a boon for people and railway passengers arriving at railway stations. At CSMT there are hardly any cabs seen waiting outside the New Administrative Building while outside platform 18 which is parallel to P D'Mello Road, the taxis are standing haphazardly and take the fares.

The transport experts agree that prepaid taxis, though are expensive, but there is surety that the drivers won't cheat. As far as safety of passengers is concerned, the trip is monitored which makes it user friendly too.