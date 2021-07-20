Mumbai: Pregnant teen rescued from Khopoli, 2 booked for rape

Two men were booked by Dahisar Police in connection to the rape charges of a minor woman, wherein she was sexually assaulted in separate incidents. The accused duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Dahisar Police have arrested the 45-year-old man for the crime.

According to police sources, the teenager had run away from her home and was on her way to meet her boyfriend in Bengaluru, when she was traced in Khopoli and brought back home. Police said that her mother reported her missing last week and after interrogating her friends, it came to light that the woman was on her way to meet the boyfriend in Bengaluru and the bus, in which she was travelling, was intercepted at Khopoli. During probe, it was revealed that the teen was six months pregnant and her boyfriend was booked for rape and POCSO charges.

Further investigation revealed that the teen, who lost her father last year, was asked by her fathers friend to accompany him, who lured her to a Kandivali-based hotel and raped her twice. The teen, however, kept mum after she was threatened into silence. Acting on this Information, the 45-year-old man was booked for rape charges and arrested.

Meanwhile, Dahisar Police have also booked a man, who accompanied the teen while she was on her way to Bengaluru, for kidnapping charges. Police are investigating the matter further.