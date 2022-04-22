Mumbai: Pre-monsoon work paces up; Western Railway identifies spots vulnerable to waterlogging

Considering May 31 to be the last day for carrying out pre-monsoon works; the railways have 40 days in their hand. The Western Railway has now identified 12 stretches on rail tracks and 8 locations under the road and foot over bridges which are said to be vulnerable to waterlogging this monsoon, on the 123 km long Churchgate–Dahanu route.

On Wednesday the Western Railway finalised this list and prior to that also held meetings with the BMC. Senior officials from Western Railway said that they are working out plans to install high powered pumps to drain water out of the rail premises. There are certain stretches where there are multiple locations that are prone to waterlogging during rains. Gangmen and trackmen too will be stationed at these vulnerable locations for timely action. Flood gauges will also be placed which enables the railway engineers to know the level of water in case of waterlogging. Based on this decisions are taken on whether or not to halt train operations.

“We are taking measures to minimize waterlogging and ensure that train services are least affected during rains,” said a WR official.

Route: Churchgate-Dahanu

Kms: 123

Nature of vulnerability during monsoon: Waterlogging, flooding, disturbed alignment of tracks, dumping of garbage etc.

Flood gauges to be installed: 36

Water pumps to be installed: 100

Number of water pumps on routes:

Churchgate-Mumbai Central: 3

Dadar-Mahim: 26

Bandra-Andheri: 20

Goregaon-Borivali: 23

Bhayander-Virar: 28

Vulnerable locations under the Bridges:

Mumbai Central-Grant Road-2:

Mahim-Bandra: 1

Borivali-Dahisar: 1

Vasai-Nalasopara: 3

Vaitarna-Saphale: 1

Vulnerable stretches on rail Tracks:

Churchgate-Mumbai Central: 2

Prabhadevi-Bandra: 3

Bandra-Andheri: 2

Andheri-Borivali: 1

Nalasopara-Virar: 1

Virar-Vaitarna: 1

Vaitarna: Dahanu: 2

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 06:03 AM IST