Mumbai: Pre-monsoon showers in parts of city

The IMD has said that the city will experience such rainfall till the monsoon sets in by 11 June.

Sherine RajUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
The city suburbs like Bandra, Khar, Santacruz witnessed pre-monsoon rains on Thursday evening after a very hot and humid day.

According to IMD these rains are termed 'Convectional Rains' which occur when the heated air from the earth's surface rises along with water vapour, forms clouds and rains in the evening - usually along with lightning and thunder. The IMD has said that the city will experience such rainfall till the monsoon sets in by 11 June.


On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 29.5 °C and maximum was 34.9 °C, also the relative humidity was 67 % .
While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26.4 °C and maximum temperature of 34.6 °C with relative humidity of 76% .

