Mumbai: Prayer Services Held Across City For Manipur

Concerned citizens on Saturday held a number of prayer services across the city for peace in Manipur. These were held at prominent places and churches by different bodies.

"It has been nearly two months since rioting has been going on in Manipur. There is a communal line to these riotings. The government should be acting. We felt that as alert citizens it is on us also to take initiatives to ensure that peace prevails. Hence we organised this prayer meet. Similar ones are happening at 20 places in Mumbai and 100 places across India. We are calling it Manipur Diwas," said Prerna Desai, trustee, Gandhi Peace Foundation who held one outside Dadar station.

Gandhi Peace Foundation was joined by Women for Better World and Country, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Rashtriya Yuva Sangathan, National Gandhi Museum, Peace Loving Citizens of India. The Foundation said that they were making efforts to reach out to Kukis, Meitis in the city and go to Manipur for prayers.

"We look to go as a women's group. Women are nurturers and bring peace to the world. For this we have formed Women for Better Nation and World. Women and children are the worst sufferers," said Merlyn D'Sa, another participant.

Noorjehan Safia Niaz of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan said, "There are already too many conflict zones and we do not want any more of these. Stakeholders should sit and resolve the issue and it is the state government's responsibility to play arbitrators of peace and not add to the problem. We cannot afford the violence to escalate."

Bombay Catholic Sabha organizes prayers to show its solidarity

The Bombay Catholic Sabha that organized prayer services in 20 churches across the city said that it did so to show solidarity to the victims. "We have organized a prayer vigil service in solidarity for what is happening in Manipur and standing in solidarity with people of Manipur. We pray for a quick resolution and harmony in Manipur. In addition, we are urging both Centre and state government for quick rehabilitation of those who have lost their homes and livelihoods and that adequate compensation be paid for those who lost their lives," said Dolphy D'Souza of Bombay Catholic Sabha.