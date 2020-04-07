Mumbai: Power thief electrocuted to death in Borivli

Mumbai: A 23-year-old slum dweller, who was trying to steal power from near a chawl in Borivli (W), was electrocuted to death early on Tuesday. Police said, the deceased, Rahul Singh, was a history-sheeter and wanted to take advantage of empty roads due to the prevailing lockdown. MHB Police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.
According to police sources, Singh lived in a shanty at Ganpat Patil Nagar No. 4, near MHB Colony. He often indulged in power thefts in the area, said police. Singh reportedly stole out of the house early on Tuesday, to steal electricity from a pole, near which a hole had been dug by civic workers. He is believed to have been exposed to a live wire, resulting in his electrocution on the spot.
On Monday, locals saw his body lying in a gutter and immediately alerted police. Singh was then taken to the nearby civic hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. MHB Police registered an ADR in the matter.
