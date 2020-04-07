Mumbai: ‘Power system parameters were in limits’

Mumbai: Preliminary report released by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) clearly said the total reduction in all-India demand recorded during the nine minutes light switch-off was 31,089 mw. All-India demand started reducing from 8.45 pm and a minimum demand of 85,799 mw was recorded at 9.10 pm.

Subsequently, from 9.10pm, the demand started to pick up and settled around 1,14,400 mw at 10.10pm. Grid Frequency during the event remained in the range of 50.26 Hz to 49.70 Hz with maximum and minimum frequency of 50.259 Hz and 49.707 Hz recorded at 8.49 pm and 9.08 pm respectively.