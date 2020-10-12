Mumbai power supply to be fully restored by 3:30 pm: Here's detailed sequence of events

Mumbai and surroundings were hit by a sudden power failure on Monday, affecting daily life. The outage was attributed to a technical failure involving multiple tripping of power transmission lines and supply transformers.

After an unprecedented power cut, Maha Transco said that power would be restored to Navi Mumbai and Thane in the next one-and-a-half hours. As of 1:30 PM, power had been restored in several areas of Mumbai city and its suburbs. The process is expected to be completed soon and is expected to take two more hours.

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure, causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs and disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday.

According to TATA Power, "At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply. Restoration work in progress to bring a supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units."