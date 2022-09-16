Mumbai: Power shortage hits Rail Neer production, IRCTC curtails packaged water supply

Sanjay Gautam

Power shortage has adversely affected the production of Rail Neer plant of Ambernath as a result the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has curtailed the supply of packaged water at the railway stations of Central Railways (CR), in Mumbai division.

"The plant is witnessing power outages and frequent intermittent breaks in since the last few days adversely affecting the production. Till the time the impeding continues, it is difficult to assure sufficient supply of Rail Neer at mandatory stations. In addition to Mumbai, view of the constraints above, it has been decided to curtail Rail Neer's supply to mandatory stations of Mumbai and Bhusawal Divisions of CR from September 10 to 30,” reads a letter written by West zone office of IRCTC to the cheif commercial manager (Claims & Catering) of CR.

Confirming the development a senior IRCTC officer said, “We are planning to install a generator as a backup measure.”

When connected spokesperson of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, said there was some technical, problem but now the issue has been resolved.

The IRCTC produces 14,500 cartons of packaged drinking water with each containing 12 bottles of 1 litre each at its Ambernath Rail Neer plant. However, the production was reduced up to 10,000 cartons at the beginning of this week. According to an official, the situation is improving gradually and will take a few more days to normalise.

A stall owner of CR said, the supply of Rail Neer is curtailed, but due to rains, it demand has come down otherwise the impact would have been serious.

When contacted, a CR spokesperson said, “We will look into the matter.”

“Apart from Rail Neer, sale of few other selected brands of packaged water is also permitted” he added.

However, stall owners said that no one is ready to supply extra stock on short notice. “For additional stock, distributors need to be informed well in advance,” said a stall owner at Dadar railway station.