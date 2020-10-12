Mumbai Power Outage: Here is the latest on restoration of electricity supply

Large parts of Mumbai reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to grid failure.
While the restoration work is underway on war footing to resume power, nearly 20 lakh of the total 2.50 crore consumers of MahaVitaran are affected due to grid failure.
Tata Power in a statement given to ANI stated, "At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply."
Here is all you need to know about the restoration work underway:
Now MSETCL Kalwa substation restored. While we ensured uninterrupted supply to hospitals and other essential services, remaining Power supply will be restored in the entire AEML area within 45 mins, says Adani Electricity.
Tata Power says Restoration work in is in progress to bring a supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected.
Meanwhile, the Power restored at Thane, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Mulund, Mazgaon, Charni Road, Kala Ghoda
However, the power supply tipped again in Thane.
CM Uddhav Thackeray (in file pic) spoke to State Power Minister Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner over grid failure in Mumbai and gave directions for its restoration as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra energy minister, on Monday, said that the inquiry will be held on what led to a power failure in Mumbai.
