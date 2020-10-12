Mumbai Power Outage: Here is the latest on restoration of electricity supply

Large parts of Mumbai reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to grid failure.

While the restoration work is underway on war footing to resume power, nearly 20 lakh of the total 2.50 crore consumers of MahaVitaran are affected due to grid failure.

Tata Power in a statement given to ANI stated, "At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply."

Here is all you need to know about the restoration work underway: