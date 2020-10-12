Mumbai Power Outage: Electricity resorted in Bhandup, Vikhroli, Mulund, Charni Road, and Kala Ghoda area

After a major power breakdown, electric supply was restored in some areas of Mumbai and suburbs on Monday afternoon. The power was restored in Bhandup, Vikhroli, Mulund, Mazgaon, Vile Parle, Charni Road, and Kala Ghoda area.
Power was also restored at the Kalwa substation. "While we ensured uninterrupted supply to hospitals and other essential services, the remaining Power supply will be restored in the entire AEML area within 45 mins," officials said.
A major power breakdown crippled Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs on Monday morning.
Taking to social media, BEST tweeted, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted." The exact reason for the failure was not immediately known, but Western Railway and the state-run discom supplying power to the island city, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply, and Transport (BEST), blamed the fault on Tata Power.
Central Railway officials also called it a grid failure which resulted in a stoppage of services. Power outages were reported from suburbs like Thane, Panvel, Dombivili and Kalyan as well.
It can be noted that economic activity is limping back to normal in many parts of the country as the COVID-19 unlock process is underway. However, there continue to be many restrictions keeping in mind the need for social distancing and avoiding further infections.
BSE and NSE, the oldest and the largest bourses, respectively, which are based in the city, also reported power outages, but added that their operations are continuing normally.
In a video statement, Maharashtra's Power Minister Nitin Raut said maintenance work was on in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company's 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre when the technical fault happened in circuit number 2, which was taking the entire load at the time. A major part of Mumbai and Thane has been affected due to this, power will be restored in 30-45 minutes, he said.
