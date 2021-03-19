Mumbai: Power outage at Maharashtra Secretariat Building

A power outage has been reported at Maharashtra Secretariat in Mumbai on Friday, reported ANI.
As per the statement given by PRO, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the power outage happened due to the high voltage at Nariman Point receiving point.
Restoration of power at the Maharashtra Secretariat is underway.
"Power supply to Mantralaya, Fourshore Road and Maharshi Karve Road was cut off at 11.55 am due to a fault in the feeder. BEST's engineers and technicians restored the power supply in 7 minutes," stated PRO, BEST.
