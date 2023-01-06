Mumbai: Power companies get ₹ 250 crore interest-free loan

Image for representational purpose | File

Mumbai: The finance department has released to the state energy department Rs 250 crore of the total interest-free loan of Rs 500 crore from the Centre under a special assistance scheme for capital expenditure. This comes a day after employees of three state-run power companies called off their strike after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured them that the companies will not be privatised.

The state energy department under secretary N.R. Dhane on Thursday issued the government resolution in this regard. “The government of India has launched a special assistance scheme to states for capital investment for 2022-23. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to the state governments in the form of 50- year interest-free loans for capital investment," Dhane said.

Read Also Employees of Maharashtra power companies call off strike after Devendra Fadnavis assured there will...

First installment of Rs 250 crore released out of Rs 500 crore loan

Of the Rs 500 crore, the finance department has released the first installment of Rs 250 crore, which will be spent by MahaGenco, MahaVitaran, and MahaTransco on 10 projects, including solar power projects and substations across the state, according to the Government Resolution (GR).

The Centre will release the second installment after a letter is submitted on the utilisation of the first installment by Jan 15.

Second installment needs to be utilized by Jan 31

The energy department will have to ensure that the second installment is spent before Jan 31. “If the funds are not spent within the stipulated timeframe, the Centre will recover the money,” said the GR.

The state government has appointed the deputy secretary of the energy department as the single nodal agency for the implementation of schemes by MahaGenco, MahaVitaran, and MahaTransco.