Mumbai: Post-Poll Alliance By Independent Candidates In Municipal Councils To Be Considered As Pre-Poll Alliance

Mumbai: Social Worker Convicted For Creating Ruckus At Byculla Police Station; Granted Leniency Due To Strained Marital Relationship | Representational Image

The Bombay High Court has ruled that post-poll alliance (post-poll Aghadi) formed by independent candidates in Municipal Councils will be considered as pre-poll alliance, and the provisions of the Maharashtra Local Authority Members' Disqualification Act, 1986 will be applicable for all purposes for all meetings as a member of such Aghadi till the term of the Council.

The judgment, passed by a five judge bench comprising Justices Nitin Jamdar, Girish Kulkarni, Bharati Dangre, Manish Pitale and Amit Borkar aims to prevent “horse-trading” tactics and ensure stability in democratic institutions. The bench emphasised that elections are fundamental to democratic governance and interpretation of proviso Section 63(2B) of the Disqualification Act must align with the need for a stable and consistent political environment, which is crucial for effective governance and the health of the democratic process. It also highlighted that the issue of floor-crossing and defection within the Indian political system has become a serious concern.

This interpretation will impact how independent candidates form alliances and participate in Council meetings, promoting a more disciplined and efficient functioning of the Council.

Independent candidates, after being elected, enter into a post-poll alliance to secure better representation in various committees of the Council, such as the Public Works Committee; Education, Sports and Cultural Affairs; Sanitation, Planning and Development Committee; Women and Child Welfare Committee; etc. However, these independent candidates tend to be a part of the alliance only for the limited purpose of the various committees and not for the overall functioning of the Council.

For example, an independent councillor who is a part of a subject committee and also of the Standing or the General Committee of the Council, may vote in favour of the alliance over an issue while being in a subject committee. However, when the same issue is brought before the Standing or General Committee, the same councillor may vote contrary to the alliance's whip. These councillors then defend their cross voting contending that they are part of the alliance only for the limited purpose of the subject committee.

The five-judge bench has now held that the alliance formed by such independent candidates after the elections results are declared (post-poll alliance), will be considered as a pre-poll alliance and the same shall not be limited to the subject committee.

“The Aghadis are formed so as to conduct business in the Council. The ultimate object should be how efficiently the functioning of the Council is achieved. The committees are formed for the Municipal Council to perform efficiently and discharge public duties. It is, therefore, in the larger public interest that the Council functions with efficacy,” the bench observed.

It further added, “When Aghadi is formed to conduct the business, it should be practicable and disciplined. The debates in both Houses while introducing the Bill would indicate that though an opportunity is given to the independent councillors for representation in the committees, it was not contemplated that there would be some other type of Aghadi, but an Aghadi akin to a pre-poll Aghadi with all its attributes and to curb further horse-trading.”

A larger bench was constituted on a reference by Justice RM Sawant in January 2017, while he was dealing with petitions filed by independent candidates who were disqualified from the Mahabaleshwar Municipal Council under the Disqualification Act for acting contrary to the post-poll alliance. A judgement by a three-judge bench was produced before Justice Sawant which dealt with the same issue and held that such post-poll alliances would be limited only to the functioning of the subject committees and not to the entire council. As Justice Sawant did not agree with the ruling, he referred the matter to the Chief Justice who then constituted a five-judge bench.

The bench headed by Justice Jamdar observed that the creation of Aghadi and their participation in the administration of the Municipal Council is a significant step that should be taken with “seriousness” and “cannot be manipulated at will”.

Read Also Will The Alliances In Maharashtra Stay Together Ahead Of Assembly Polls?

“Therefore, once an Aghadi is formed under the second Proviso to Section 63(2B) and declared a pre-poll Aghadi, it functions for the entire Act (for all meetings) beyond the subject committees. Section 63(2B) cannot be viewed solely from the councillor's perspective but in the larger interest of better administration of the Municipal Council and the integrity of the election process,” the bench underlined. It added that any interpretation that undermines these purposes must be avoided.

“Therefore, it will have to be held that Aghadi registered pursuant to the second Proviso to Section 63(2B) of the Municipalities is governed by Section 3 of the Disqualification Act, and the Aghadi is not restricted to the subject committees alone but for all the meeting of the Council,” the bench concluded.