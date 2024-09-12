 Mumbai: Post-Mortem Report of Malaika Arora's Father Anil Mehta Reveals Multiple Injuries, More Details Expected
Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Mumbai: The post-mortem report revealed that Anil Mehta, 62, father of model Malaika Arora, died due to multiple injuries. The post-mortem was conducted at 8 pm on Wednesday at Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle West. However, more details are awaited.

Who Was Anil Mehta? Why Is He In The News?

Mehta, the father of Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. According to Mumbai Police, he jumped off the 6th floor of his residential building, Bandra West around 10.30 a.m.

When Anil Mehta jumped from the sixth floor of the building, Malaika's mother was in the same flat.

