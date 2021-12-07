Mumbai: Possibility of traffic jam on main road due to VIP movement from Santacruz to Girgaon Chowpatty between 11 am to 1 pm

Mumbai police on Tuesday informed that due to VIP movement between Santacruz to Girgaon Chowpatty today between 11.00 am -13:00 pm, there is a strong possibility of traffic jam on the main road.

Taking to Twitter handle, they also requested people to use the alternative route without using the main road to reach Mumbai for the mentioned time.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:53 AM IST