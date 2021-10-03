Mumbai: Positive cases in city, state continue to drop

Mumbai continued to witness a decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. The city reported 405 new cases and six deaths on Saturday, taking the total case count to 7,43,819 with 16,122 fatalities.

Maharashtra also witnessed a drop in cases on Saturday, with 2,696 new infections and 49 deaths being reported in 24 hours, pushing the tally to 65,56,657, with 1,39,166 deaths.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate attributed the dip in numbers to large-scale measures. “We concentrated on areas where the cases were high. We ramped up testing, isolated the patients and gave timely medication. In addition, the mass vaccination drive also aided our cause significantly,” said Dr Awate.

A senior health official said the state is monitoring the numbers, which could see a rise owing to crowding that took place in the past two weeks due to the festival season. “It is crucial to keep the testing high in this period to locate the infection and prevent it from spreading,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

