Mumbai: Posing as Army man, crook dupes woman on e-commerce portal

After scams where targets are enticed to reveal One Time Passwords (OTP), fraudsters are now exploiting Quick Response (QR) codes to dupe people intending to buy or sell used products on e-commerce portals and online market places.

Less than a week after a civil contractor was duped of Rs.48,999, a 25-year-old woman from Mira Road has been duped of Rs.13,500 by fraudsters using a similar modus-operandi.

Soon after placing an advertisement on the mobile application of a popular e-commerce portal to sell a used sofa and dining table, the complainant immediately received a call from a prospective “buyer” who impersonated an army personnel, showing his keen interest to purchase the on-sale furniture.