Mumbai: Portion of huts collapses in Juhu, no casualties

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
Mumbai: A portion of seven huts collapsed in a major nullah adjacent to it at Indira Nagar in Juhu on Sunday night. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

There are 30 to 40 ground plus one-storey hutments on a major nullah in Indira Nagar. Some huts caved in while a portion of seven huts collapsed in the nullah on Sunday night. The local police immediately alerted the BMC. Taking a serious note of it the 24 hutments in the same area were vacated. The residents living in it were shifted into an adjacent civic school. The K west ward had also made arrangements for food and water for the residents.

