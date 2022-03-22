Mumbai Port Authority sets up pothole grievance corner

Now residents can lodge complaints with the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) against pothole-riddled roads in its jurisdiction. The MbPA said it has set up a grievance corner, wherein citizens can complain about poor road surfaces or potholes on their WhatsApp number by sending photos. Besides, complainants can also call on toll-free numbers or register complaints by visiting the MbPT website.

While filing a complaint, citizens must mention their name, mobile number, location of potholes / poor road surface along with photographs. The email id is dkjain@mumbaiport.gov.in and the WhatsApp number is 836949950/9869434349/9869742187. The website is www.mumbaiport.gov.in .

The Mumbai Port Authority owns and maintains about 63-km road network in MbPT Estate that includes areas like Ballard Pier, P D’Mello Road near the port area.

According to an official, the aforementioned grievance corner will help address pothole complaints immediately with the involvement of citizens. He said with monsoon just two months away, the authority aims to fix poor roads at a war footing.

MbPT roads are largely used by trucks and commercial vehicles passing from the port area, and the authority wants to resolve the traffic problem by providing pothole-free ride to cars or other motorists, too, with this initiative.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022