Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality worse than Delhi's, AQI at 232; temperature at 18.2°C

Mumbai: The mercury is maintaining its streak since it dipped last week. With the temperature drop, the air quality in Mumbai had dropped with AQI faring worse than Delhi's at least twice last week.

The air quality of Mumbai dipped again on Tuesday with AQI at 232. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 232 and 146 respectively.

SAFAR has forecasted that the AQI will be 245 tomorrow.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C & 17°C.

The IMD has said that the minimum temperature may see a slight rise in the coming days; the weather agency has predicted the minimum temperature will rise

The temperature of the city currently is 18.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 95% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 139 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 232 AQI Poor

Worli: 133 AQI Moderate

Sion: 194 AQI Moderate

Thane: 157 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 352 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 142. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 158. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 157 while Kolkata stood at 181. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 110 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 132. Delhi's AQI is 'poor' with the figure standing at 200 today.