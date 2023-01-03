e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality worse than Delhi's, AQI at 232; temperature at 18.2°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality worse than Delhi's, AQI at 232; temperature at 18.2°C

The pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 232 and 146 respectively. SAFAR has forecasted that the city's AQI will be 245 tomorrow.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality worse than Delhi's, AQI at 232; temperature at 18.2°C | FPJ
Follow us on

Mumbai: The mercury is maintaining its streak since it dipped last week. With the temperature drop, the air quality in Mumbai had dropped with AQI faring worse than Delhi's at least twice last week.

The air quality of Mumbai dipped again on Tuesday with AQI at 232. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 232 and 146 respectively.

SAFAR has forecasted that the AQI will be 245 tomorrow.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C & 17°C.

The IMD has said that the minimum temperature may see a slight rise in the coming days; the weather agency has predicted the minimum temperature will rise

The temperature of the city currently is 18.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 95% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

Read Also
Mumbai: IMD predicts slight rise in minimum temperature in the days ahead 
article-image

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 139 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 232 AQI Poor

Worli: 133 AQI Moderate

Sion: 194 AQI Moderate

Thane: 157 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 352 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 142. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 158. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 157 while Kolkata stood at 181. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 110 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 132. Delhi's AQI is 'poor' with the figure standing at 200 today.

RECENT STORIES

'Don't harass schools over RTE,' says School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar to parents

'Don't harass schools over RTE,' says School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar to parents

Mumbai Traffic Police announces curbs in South Bombay for India-Sri Lanka T20 today

Mumbai Traffic Police announces curbs in South Bombay for India-Sri Lanka T20 today

Mumbai updates: IMD says city temperature to rise slightly in coming days

Mumbai updates: IMD says city temperature to rise slightly in coming days

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality worse than Delhi's, AQI at 232; temperature at 18.2°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality worse than Delhi's, AQI at 232; temperature at 18.2°C

Thane: 20-year-old tortured by husband dies by suicide

Thane: 20-year-old tortured by husband dies by suicide